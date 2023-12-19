Christopher Nolan called Oppenheimer his most 'successful' film.

Christopher Nolan looks fondly back at Oppenheimer, his latest film.

“The most successful film I've ever made”

Talking to Empire, Nolan reflected on what he deems his most “successful” film.

“I've just made a three-hour film about Robert Oppenheimer which is R-rated and half in black-and-white — and it made a billion dollars. Of course I think films are doing great,” he said. “The crazy thing is that it's literally the most successful film I've ever made.

“I've been doing this for 20 years and in the United Kingdom it's my highest-grossing film. So I feel great about the state of the movie business, based on my own experience,” he continued. “But also based on seeing other movies break out, seeing audiences come back.”

As he said himself, Nolan's Oppenheimer is a three-hour epic chronicling the titular physicist's career. More specifically, it follows the Manhattan Project and the subsequent aftermath. Cillian Murphy stars in the titular role, with Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, and Robert Downey Jr. also starring in the film.

Christopher Nolan is an acclaimed filmmaker. He got his start by directing Following in 1998. and would go on to direct Memento and an adaptation of Insomnia. Beginning in 2005, Nolan directed the acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy with Batman Begins. In between the second and third films he made The Prestige and Inception.

In recent years, Nolan has made a lot of sci-fi and historical films. Some of those include Interstellar, Dunkirk, and Tenet. Oppenheimer opened alongside Barbie during the July 21 weekend. While the latter made over $1.4 billion worldwide, Oppenheimer itself made over $950 million worldwide.