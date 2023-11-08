The CIAA has extended its multimedia partnership with prominent sports and media advertising company Van Wagner.

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) and Van Wagner, a leading collegiate athletics marketing agency, have agreed to a new long-term term agreement, per a statement obtained by HBCU Pulse.

Van Wagner is a prominent sports and media advertising company recognized for its involvement in Major League Baseball, courtside signage in the NBA and NCAA, and the college football field goal net program they developed.

In 2016, the CIAA and Van Wagner came together in a strategic partnership aimed at maximizing the commercial potential of the CIAA's athletic programs and championships. As part of this collaboration, Van Wagner was granted exclusive rights to manage and monetize various multimedia assets, properties, and events associated with the Conference's athletic programs. This alliance has paved the way for enhanced commercial value and opportunities for the CIAA.

“The partnership with Van Wagner has far exceeded my highest expectations and I look forward to the continued collaboration as we expand and lead in this space,” CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker said of the extended partnership with Van Wagner. “We have been able to transform relationships into true partnerships at both the local and national level which have been instrumental in our growth and success. They have expanded the visibility and interest in CIAA across a diverse market and are without a doubt a key member of the CIAA team.”

President of Van Wanger College Mike Palisi added, “At Van Wagner, we are truly honored to extend our partnership with the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association. This partnership represents more than just a business agreement; it embodies our shared commitment to the vitality of collegiate athletics and championing the enduring spirit of HBCU institutions. We look forward to the continued partnership and delivering unparalleled value for the conference and new opportunities to connect sponsors, fans, student-athletes, and the broader community.”

Van Wagner has been instrumental in several partnerships that the CIAA has entered including the 10-year media rights deal with HBCU Go that was signed this Fall. Van Wagner also facilitated Food Lion becoming the official sponsor of the CIAA Basketball Tournament and other deals with other top brands such as Under Armour, Coca-Cola, Food Lion, The Home Depot, Nationwide, Wells Fargo, and Wendy's.