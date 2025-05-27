The CIAA Tournament appears to be staying in Baltimore, as Charlotte's attempt to bring it back to the city was unsuccessful, according to a report by HBCU Gameday. In March, the city of Charlotte prepared to launch a bid to bring the CIAA tournament back.

“It is with great respect and appreciation for the CIAA’s rich history and its invaluable contributions. Charlotte’s relationship with the CIAA has been a significant and cherished part of our city’s story, and we remain steadfast in our admiration for the conference’s mission to uplift student-athletes and their families,” the City of Charlotte said in a release. “As we look to the future, we see an incredible opportunity to reimagine how Charlotte and the CIAA can collaborate to deliver an unforgettable experience for athletes, fans, and stakeholders.”

The Charlotte, North Carolina, community was deeply disappointed when the CIAA tournament relocated to Baltimore. Once a major economic driver for the city, the tournament had been a significant boost for local restaurants and businesses. In 2018, it generated over $50 million for Charlotte, marking a 6.5% increase from the previous year. However, by 2019, overall revenue fell to $47.4 million, and hotel demand dropped by 12.2%, down from 15.1%.

However, the bid ultimately fell through due to several factors revealed by HBCU Gameday.

The CIAA sought bids for its 2027-2029 tournaments, but Charlotte only bid for 2028-2029 due to a 2027 conflict. The bid also proposed moving the 2029 event to the smaller Bojangles Coliseum, which officials opposed as they prefer to keep the tournament in uptown. The CIAA also required the host city to provide a 500-room hotel headquarters for conference needs at $200 per night and secure additional hotel room blocks for fans at a maximum of $225 per night.

From 2006 to 2020, Charlotte hosted the tournaments until Baltimore secured the rights by outbidding them in 2019. Now, the tournament looks set to become a mainstay in the Baltimore community.