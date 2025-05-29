New Delaware State head coach DeSean Jackson has only been at the job for a few months, but he already has experience with the ever-changing NIL landscape in the college football world. Jackson, an accomplished NFL star who retired in 2022, joined the Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams and made an interesting comparison between NIL and NFL free agency.

“I honestly look at this era now as free agency. It’s almost like an NFL system. It’s like a farm system to the NFL,” he said. “The NCAA, they’re going to have to figure this out. There’s no (salary) cap on it. Some schools are going to be able to pay these guys millions of dollars. And then some schools like us we don’t really have the resources — HBCU or black college — we don’t really have the resources to compete with Oregon or Alabama or al these other schools and we’re a Division I school.”

He continued, citing the advantage he has being a former NFL star and his name recognition.

“I may not be able to offer a million dollars. I may be able to offer $20k in NIL, but my name may be able to make up the rest of that money.”

Jackson's take on the NIL landscape isn't that far off from Norfolk State head coach Michael Vick. In an interview with Marshawn Lynch on his Get Got Podcast, Michael Vick laid out his approach to the ever-changing NIL landscape as he begins his tenure as Norfolk State's head football coach.

Vick acknowledged that they can't compete with big schools when it comes to NIL money. He tells his players that he understands if they decide to leave for a larger school offering them an NIL deal.

“I’m taking the embrace-it approach. I know you’re going to have options if you do what you got to do. You go win the MEAC and you make First Team and Clemson comes calling and they offering you some money. I can’t tell you no. They’re offering you some bread. I can't do that. The only thing I can do is match. The only thing we can do is get in the game.”