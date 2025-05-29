A Tuskegee University alumna is set to represent HBCUs as she joins the season seven cast of Love Island. The latest cast members were introduced on Thursday afternoon, and Olandria Carthen was featured as one of the five female islanders.

Per her comments in the trailer, Carthen is a first-generation college graduate, and college football is her life. Tuskegee University has a rich football history, complete with several championships, making it entirely believable. She also shows off her touchdown dance, which give a glimpse into how she will approach her time on the show.

Love Island USA brings together a group of singles looking for love in a stunning Fijian villa. During their stay, the Islanders must pair up to tackle exciting challenges and navigate unexpected twists. As new “bombshells” enter the villa, tensions rise, temptations grow, and drama unfolds, forcing Islanders to choose whether to stick with their current partners or form new connections.

According to People Magazine, Ariana Madix will return as the host of Love Island USA season 7, with Iain Stirling, the voice of the UK version, narrating once again. The season kicks off on June 3, with new episodes released daily during the premiere week. After that, episodes will stream on Peacock from Thursdays to Tuesdays each week.

Olandria Carthen isn't the only HBCU alum who has made her way into becoming a reality TV star. Alcorn State alumnus Darian “Dee” Holt was a cast member on Netflix's The Circle on last year. Before joining The Circle, Darian had already gone viral on social media. Holt alum became famous when his 6th-grade class mispronounced his fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha, as “Apple Fried Apple.” The video gained millions of views, inspiring the creation of a youth organization that introduces students to Black Greek Life and HBCUs.

His appearance on the show was noteworthy, as Holt ultimately married his fellow The Circle castmate Jadejha Edwards. Both Darian and Jadejha shared their experiences on the show in an exclusive interview with Parade.

“But there was a very short period of time where I was like, ‘Okay, this is going a little too well. What if this is a dad playing his son, or what if this is his current girlfriend playing him? Dang, I don't even get a chance for him in real life because he's already got a girlfriend!' So, I did freak out a little bit. It was crazy. I would have never met him in real life. I mean, I'm sure that now that I know him, we have a lot of close ties where we definitely could have crossed paths before and just never thought about it. Sometimes you really do just have to meet the right person at the right time,” she said.

“As soon as I walked in the room, I was like, ‘First of all, she's real. Damn!' She's real beautiful, pretty. Wow.' So, we get to talking. The chemistry seemed to be there. And we just started locking the eyes. There's a lot of blushing and stuff going on. And the moment presented itself. And then both just went in, and there we go,” he added.