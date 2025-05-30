Only weeks after losing a transfer quarterback, Florida A&M has landed a star JUCO quarterback who hopes to be a huge addition to their offense. Long Beach City College star Jett Peddy announced his commitment to the Rattlers on his social media accounts on Thursday afternoon.

Peddy arrives at FAMU with an impressive resume, having been named to the prestigious Southern California Football Association National Division All-Central League First Team last season. As a sophomore in 2024, Peddy put up eye-popping numbers for the Long Beach City Vikings. Across 11 games, he threw for 2,706 yards while completing 59 percent of his passes, averaging a league-leading 270.6 passing yards per game.

Now he joins a Rattler team that looks to reenter the SWAC Championship picture following their Celebration Bowl victory in 2023, but a lackluster 7-5 record in the 2024 season under first-year head coach James Colzie III. Florida A&M started the year out promising, with former starter Daniel Richardson.

Richardson emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in HBCU football. Heading into the MEAC-SWAC Challenge against Norfolk State, Richardson was named as Florida A&M's starting quarterback and immediately secured his spot for the defending Celebration Bowl champions. He led the Rattlers to comeback wins over both Norfolk State and South Carolina State, showcasing his throwing accuracy and ability to make plays.

Richardson's play helped Florida A&M become ranked in the AFCA Coaches Poll before their loss to Jackson State. But he ultimately suffered an injury against Prairie View A&M University in November. He wasn't on the sidelines for long as he finished out the season strong to complete the season for the Rattlers.

As Florida A&M prepares for life after Richardson, Peddy steps into a quarterback room filled with fresh talent, including newcomers RJ Johnson III, RJ Mayes, Tyler Jefferson, and Roman Purcell, as well as returning players Green and Bryson Martin. With the football season approaching, all eyes will be on the competition to see who claims the QB1 spot for the Orange Blossom Classic.