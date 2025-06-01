Florida football yielded quiet college football recruiting results for the 2026 class. But that changed in a massive way Sunday. Billy Napier and company beefed up their offensive line by beating out Georgia and Alabama for this recruit.

Florida received a new verbal commitment from G'Nivre Carr — who stars for national powerhouse IMG Academy. Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirmed the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide were in the final running for the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder. Meanwhile, 247Sports revealed Carr was “warm” on two more conference rivals: Tennessee and South Carolina.

Carr, though, rises as a huge addition for the Gators. Plus a notable in-state recruiting victory. He originally hails from Ocala in Florida.

Napier and Florida land a talent who reeled in 40 total offers. And boosts a major position of need.

Florida ramping up trenches on recruiting trail

Carr isn't the only towering and massive addition in Gainesville.

Napier and the Gators lured in a larger prospect one week ago. Big 6-foot-4, 360-pound prospect Jamir Perez chose Florida on May 19. Perez even turned down defending national champion Ohio State for the Gators.

Perez, though, is occupying the defensive line moving forward. Carr is coming to bolster the other trenches. But Carr's pledge could be what ignites Florida's recruiting efforts moving forward.

The Gators sit at No. 74 nationally for the '26 recruiting class. Napier and his coaching staff have delivered slow and perplexing results on the recruiting trail. Although the head coach suffered a major loss on his staff — which impacted recruiting.

Defensive backs coach Will Harris got swooped up by non-conference rival Miami. Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal completed the huge staff move before Valentine's Day. Harris's departure led to Florida losing prized verbal commit Jaelen Waters. “Seatbelt” Waters ended up choosing Miami two days after Harris left for “The U.”

Carr is now the third verbal pledge for the '26 class. The Gators did land four-star quarterback and in-state talent Will Griffen in June 2024. Perez's commit came two weeks prior to Carr's decision.