HBCU baseball and softball are set to get a huge spotlight with the 5th Annual Minority Baseball Prospects HBCU All-Star Weekend, occurring from May 29 to May 31. Urban Edge Network is set to serve as the official media partner for the event, broadcasting select events from the weekend as well as the baseball and softball all-star games.

Minority Prospects Inc. is dedicated to supporting and uplifting minority baseball and softball athletes by creating exceptional opportunities for exposure, growth, and development. With programs like Groundlevel Camps, All-American Games, and International Showcases, they offer a platform for athletes to connect with scouts, colleges, and professional programs.

Minority Prospects partnership with Urban Edge Network provides the platform with another premium HBCU event to broadcast to viewers, as they've done in the past with the Florida Beach Bowl and the broadcast of the Orange Blossom Classic Battle of the Bands.

The events include the 5th Annual Minority Baseball Prospects HBCU All-Star Game at Atrium Health Park in Kannapolis and the 3rd Annual Minority Softball Prospects HBCU All-Star Game at Williams Dreams Field in Charlotte. Attendees and viewers can also enjoy activities such as the Battle of the Bands, Pro Combines, and Home Run Derbies.

“This unforgettable weekend will showcase some of the nation’s top student-athletes while celebrating the vibrant culture of HBCUs,” said Hardy L. Pelt, Founding Member and Chief Revenue Officer of Urban Edge Network, in a statement. “We are proud to bring this premier event to a broader audience through our digital platforms. This exposure provides invaluable opportunities for talented athletes and inspires the next generation.”

Urban Edge Network schedule of broadcasts start on Thursday evening with the Battle of the Bands at 7 PM EST. On Friday, May 30, the Pro Combine begins at 10 AM EST, followed by the Softball Fastest Race and Home Run Derby at 6 PM EST, and the Softball All-Star Game at 7:30 PM EST. The excitement continues on Saturday, May 31, with the Baseball Fastest Race and Home Run Derby at 6 PM EST, leading into the Baseball All-Star Game at 7:30 PM EST.