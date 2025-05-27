A former HBCU dean at Texas Southern University has been sentenced to eight years in prison, according to a report by the Houston Chronicle. Edward Rene pleaded guilty last Wednesday to a felony theft and a separate charge of sexual performance by a minor that occurred in 2020. Texas Southern was awarded $177,000 in restitution from the former admissions dean, according to the FBI Houston office.

Texas Southern responded to the verdict in a statement obtained by the Houston Chronicle, saying, “The University is pleased with the outcome of this case and commends the efforts of law enforcement and the judicial system in ensuring justice was served,” the statement reads. “This was the misconduct of one individual and does not reflect the values, culture, or commitment of the dedicated faculty, staff, and leadership at Texas Southern University. We remain steadfast in our responsibility to uphold the highest standards of ethics and accountability.”

The statement continued, saying, “This case serves as a reminder of TSU’s firm commitment to transparency and to being responsible stewards of the public trust and resources provided by the State of Texas,” the statement continues. “Any employee who engages in financial impropriety will face appropriate consequences through legal and institutional processes. Texas Southern University remains focused on its mission of excellence in education, public service, and integrity in all operations.”

Rene faced theft charges for approving inflated scholarships in 2020 and keeping the excess funds, prompting investigations by Texas Southern officials, the FBI, and local prosecutors. Former university President Austin Lane was initially fired for not reporting the fraud but was later cleared and awarded a settlement.

In 2023, Rene faced new charges unrelated to Texas Southern, stemming from allegations that he coerced a minor into sexual acts in June 2018. Court documents revealed the presence of photographic evidence. The minor was not associated with the university.