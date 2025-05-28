As North Carolina A&T looks to build a competitive roster under new head coach Shawn Gibbs, they've added a quarterback with FBS experience. Former Maryland quarterback Champ Long announced his commitment to the Aggies on his social media accounts on Tuesday. He departed Maryland to enter the transfer portal in April, officially announcing his departure on April 16 via his social media accounts.

His statement read:

“I want to thank the University of Maryland and the entire program for believing in me. I'll cherish the memories, friendships, and lessons I've gained during my time here the last few years.

After much thought and conversations with my family and mentors, I have decided that I will be entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

I believe this is the best necessary step to further my development as both a student and an athlete. I'm excited for what's ahead and open to all opportunities as I look for a new home to continue to play the game I love.

Forever grateful, thank you Maryland!”

Long joined the Terrapins in 2023 as a three-star recruit from Fairfield, Connecticut. While he didn’t see much playing time, he made a brief appearance in one game during the 2024 season, completing a 10-yard pass. His high school career showcased the talent he brings to the field.

During his time at St. Peter’s Prep, Long showcased his talent by throwing for over 4,500 yards and 51 touchdowns in just two seasons. He earned a spot on the 2022 USA Today First Team All-New Jersey and was a finalist for New Jersey High School Player of the Year. As a senior, he completed 168 of 208 passes for 2,638 yards and 31 touchdowns, while also rushing for eight more scores. On top of that, he served as the team’s punter, averaging 40.1 yards per kick.

He now joins a North Carolina A&T program that has faced challenges in recent seasons since moving to the CAA. Gibbs, who previously served as the running backs coach during the Aggies' Celebration Bowl-winning teams of the 2010s, aims to restore the football program to its former glory while adding another skilled player to their roster.