South Carolina has made a huge acquisition from the HBCU sports world, as they've landed the talents of Johnson C. Smith track star Tyson Williams per a social media post by the Gamecocks' track & field social media account. The transfer is notable, as Williams recently competed in the NCAA DII Indoor National Championships.

Hailing from Charlotte, North Carolina, Williams made a name for himself during his time at Johnson C. Smith. He elected to stay in his home city after a stellar high school career. During his time at Mallard Creek High School, he earned All-State recognition and played a key role in his school securing a 4A state title in the 4x200m relay with a time of 1:24.81.

As a freshman at Johnson C. Smith, he dominated the indoor season, winning the NCAA DII national title in the 200m with a time of 20.58 seconds, the fourth-fastest in DII history.

In the outdoor season, he earned a 3rd-place finish in the 200m and 5th in the 100m at the national championships. Earlier that year, he broke school records at the VertKlasse Invitational, running 10.21 in the 100m and 20.17 in the 200m.

Williams will be a key addition for the Gamecocks in the future as they competed in the NCAA East Regional in Jacksonville on today. The NCAA East Regional features the top 48 marks in individual events, top 24 relay teams, and top 24 multi-event athletes in the region.

The men's team will compete in 11 events with 15 entries. In the 400m race, the Gamecocks will feature Josiah Wrice, Devan Crumpton, and Jasauna Dennis, with Wrice and Crumpton making their regional debuts as freshmen.

This trio will join Josue Richardson Salazar in the 4x400m relay. Anthony Greenhow will run the 200m, while David Warmington takes on the 110m hurdles. For distance events, Jaouad Khchina will compete in the 1500m, and Rogerio Amaral will race the 10K, rounding out the Garnet & Black lineup.