The New York Yankees are looking to fend off a sweep in Los Angeles against the Dodgers on Sunday night. Meanwhile, a veteran depth piece has left the organization. After losing a spring training battle to Ben Rice, Dom Smith started the season with the Yankees' AAA affiliate. Amid a torrid start with the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railriders, Smith has elected free agency.

“Veteran 1B/OF Dom Smith is exercising his out clause with the New York Yankees, a source tells ESPN,” Jeff Passan reported. “Smith has been at AAA and had a big May, hitting .317/.389/.622 with seven home runs. He is now a free agent.”

Smith was also great in spring training for the Yankees, but Ben Rice outshone him. And then, Rice continued to dominate in the majors. Paul Goldschmidt has also been incredible, creating a logjam at first base that Smith is unlikely to break. With plenty of other teams dealing with injuries and poor play, Smith will take his chances in free agency.

That is not to say that the Yankees have not dealt with injuries. They are just injuries that Rice and Smith cannot help with. Jazz Chisholm Jr and Oswaldo Cabrera are both out, but Smith and Rice cannot play middle infield or third base. That has led Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas to play more as Smith continues to rake in Scranton.

The Baltimore Orioles just need offense. Although the pitching has gotten a lot of attention, their offense has struggled too. They could ignore position and poach Smith from the Yankees soon. Bryce Harper has missed five straight games for the Phillies, making them a candidate to sign Smith. And the Rockies and White Sox should just be trying to add professional players to their lineups. Don't be surprised if Smith catches fire when he lands with an MLB team.