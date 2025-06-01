The New York Yankees are looking to fend off a sweep in Los Angeles against the Dodgers on Sunday night. Meanwhile, a veteran depth piece has left the organization. After losing a spring training battle to Ben Rice, Dom Smith started the season with the Yankees' AAA affiliate. Amid a torrid start with the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railriders, Smith has elected free agency.

“Veteran 1B/OF Dom Smith is exercising his out clause with the New York Yankees, a source tells ESPN,” Jeff Passan reported. “Smith has been at AAA and had a big May, hitting .317/.389/.622 with seven home runs. He is now a free agent.”

Smith was also great in spring training for the Yankees, but Ben Rice outshone him. And then, Rice continued to dominate in the majors. Paul Goldschmidt has also been incredible, creating a logjam at first base that Smith is unlikely to break. With plenty of other teams dealing with injuries and poor play, Smith will take his chances in free agency.

Article Continues Below
More New York Yankees News
New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Yankees promote ex-18-game winner for Dodgers finaleMalik Brown ·
New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) watches the flight of the ball on his second solo home run of the game in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Exclusive: John Smoltz calls out ‘unfair’ Aaron Judge narrative amid Yankees dominationDJ Siddiqi ·
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) takes the ball from New York Yankees starting pitcher Will Warren (98) during a pitching change during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium.
What Yankees’ Aaron Boone said about Will Warren after 18-2 loss to DodgersBenjamin Adducchio ·
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting his second solo home run of the game in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Alex Rodriguez’s great question puts Yankees’ Aaron Judge on the spotMalik Brown ·
May 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) looks on from the dugout against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Shohei Ohtani hilariously falls asleep during 18-2 win over YankeesMike Gianakos ·
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Aaron Judge blasts 2nd home run in blowout loss to DodgersLorenzo J Reyna ·

That is not to say that the Yankees have not dealt with injuries. They are just injuries that Rice and Smith cannot help with. Jazz Chisholm Jr and Oswaldo Cabrera are both out, but Smith and Rice cannot play middle infield or third base. That has led Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas to play more as Smith continues to rake in Scranton.

The Baltimore Orioles just need offense. Although the pitching has gotten a lot of attention, their offense has struggled too. They could ignore position and poach Smith from the Yankees soon. Bryce Harper has missed five straight games for the Phillies, making them a candidate to sign Smith. And the Rockies and White Sox should just be trying to add professional players to their lineups. Don't be surprised if Smith catches fire when he lands with an MLB team.