By Rexwell Villas

The search appears to be over for the next head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats, with sources of Enquirer Sports saying that the program has found its replacement for Luke Fickell. Per Keith Jenkins, Cincinnati football will soon make an official announcement about Scott Satterfield becoming the newest head coach of the AAC program.

Satterfield has coached the Louisville Cardinals over the last four seasons. One interesting tidbit here is that Cincinnati football is scheduled to go up against the Cardinals in the 2022 Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17.

After a memorable stint as head coach of Cincinnati football, Fickell will be starting a new chapter of his career in the Big Ten with the Wisconsin Badgers. Fickell is the permanent successor of Paul Chryst, who was fired by Wisconsin back in October after a 2-3 start, which included a 0-2 record against Big Ten squads.

Since he started coaching Louisville, Satterfield had managed to lead the Cardinals to an overall record of 25-24. Louisville played in two bowl games under Satterfield, who will be taking charge now of a Cincinnati football program that experienced plenty of highs with Fickell, none more notable than the Bearcats’ trip to the College Football Playoff in the 2021 college football season.

Fickell began coaching Cincinnati football in 2017 when the team finished with just a 4-8 record. But in each of the next five seasons, the Bearcats won at least nine games and appeared in four bowl games — not counting the upcoming Fenway Bowl.