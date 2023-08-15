Andy Murray's hopes of playing in the US Open are in major doubt.

Just days after being forced to withdraw from his third-round matchup with Jannik Sinner in the Canadian Open due to an abdominal strain last week, Murray has now withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open.

The three-time Grand Slam winner was set to face Russia's Karen Khachanov in the first round. However, he'll now be replaced by a lucky loser in the draw.

With the US Open taking place later this month, Murray is now in a race against time to be fully fit for the final Grand Slam of the year.

It also comes as a big blow for the Scot as his recent results have seen him jump up to No. 36 in the ATP rankings — his highest ranking since undergoing a hip procedure back in 2019.

A deep run in Cincinnati could have potentially seen him enter the top 32 which would have seeded him in Flushing Meadows. However, that will no longer be the case.

Regardless, Murray is proud of what he's achieved in recent months, which goes back to earlier this summer where he won his first grass titles since 2016.

“Obviously, I’d like to be doing better. I would like to be ranked higher,” Murray said in a recent Guardian interview prior to his Cincinnati withdrawal. “I’d like to have had more runs at the bigger events and everything. But also, I have to try at times, you have to keep things in perspective. I’m at my highest ranking I’ve been since I had the operation on my hip. I’m really proud of that.

“I had that operation a really long time ago. It has taken lots and lots of hard work and effort to get back to the top 40 in the world and I still feel like before the year’s out that I can push that even higher. I don’t think that this is like the limit for me. I do think that I can get myself much higher.”

Hopefully, Andy Murray's withdrawal from Cincinnati is a only precaution that will allow him to compete in the US Open.

The 2012 US Open winner featured last year in New York, but would exit in the third round after a four-set defeat to Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

The tournament was eventually won by current No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.