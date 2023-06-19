It's 2023 and we could have a Wimbledon where Andy Murray is seeded again.

Just a week after winning his first grass title since 2016 at the Surbiton Challenger, Murray won his second grass title Sunday at the Nottingham Challenger, or the Rothesay Nottingham Open as it is widely known as.

The Briton defeated France's Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 in the final to extend his current winning streak to 10 and also move up to No. 38 in the ATP rankings — his best position in over five years.

Next up is the Queen's Club Championships and with the right results, Murray could move into the top 32 of the rankings which would get him seeded at Wimbledon.

In order to do that, he will need at least two wins to confirm as such, though one win could also be enough.

It won't be easy, however.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

His first match at Queen's Club will come against Alex de Minaur while he could play Diego Schwartzman in the second round.

“It will be a tough first match,” Murray said (via Tennis 365). “He likes the grass and he is someone I had some tough battles with in the past. Hopefully I get some rest in tomorrow and get ready for Tuesday.”

For now, the three-time Grand Slam winner is pleased with his recent results and titles — especially after what has been a tough few years with his hip problems.

“I am obviously pumped,” Murray explained (via Daily Express). “When I made the decision to come and play here rather than the 250s, I was at least going to have to win here and then potentially make the semis at Queen’s to be seeded – I did quite well at this stage last year – and I have given myself a chance.

“I pretty much know what I have to do and if I make semis I will definitely make seeding. Quarters may be enough. It has been tough. I found today’s match particularly hard. I had two quite late finishes the last two days and playing at 11am is completely different preparation. There were a lot of long rallies and I was finding it tough at times but I managed to get it done. I will go into Queen’s Club match tight.”

The Queen's Club Championships take place June 19-25 while Wimbledon takes place July 3-16.