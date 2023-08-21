Novak Djokovic has had a long and storied career. Along with this longevity, there comes a time where an older superstar enters the twilight of their career but a prodigy comes in who resembles exactly the same game and outlook. This is precisely what Carlos Alcaraz showed in their three-set thriller at the Cincinnati Open. The Serbian king of tennis is starting to see the similarities between the young Spaniard and Rafael Nadal.

Matchups between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz looked scarce after last year's Madrid Open. It was not until a year and a month after that they would see each other again on the clay courts of Roland-Garros. Since then, tennis fans have become spoiled with electrifying matchups at Wimbledon and the Cincinnati Open.

The Serbian has tied Alcaraz in their head-to-head matchup record. This record is eerily similar to another Spanish legend in Rafael Nadal. Nole is only a single win ahead of Rafa in 59 matchups. The new rivalry against Carlito is shaping up to look the same. Even Djokovic acknowledges how tough it is to face off against both of the Spaniards throughout his career, via The Tennis Letter.

“Boy, you never give up man. Jesus Christ. I love that about you. But sometimes I wish you’d maybe play a few points like this,” Djokovic said after winning two to one against the prodigy. Alcaraz could only hilariously reply with, “Spanish never die.”

Of course, bringing up the spirit of their nation at the Cincinnati Open brought some memories back for Novak, “I’ve heard that before. Or I’ve experienced this before.”