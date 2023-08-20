Novak Djokovic is happy to be facing Carlos Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Open final.

Djokovic defeated Alexander Zverev in straight sets in their semifinal matchup on Saturday. He will now face Alcaraz, who needed three sets to get past Hubert Hurkacz, in what should be a blockbuster final in Cincinnati on Sunday.

After not facing each other for almost a year, the duo will face each other in a third consecutive tournament — where both players are in the draw — in what is just their fourth-ever meeting.

And Djokovic believes more meetings between the No. 1 and No. 2 player is only good for the sport.

“It’s great,” Djokovic said of facing Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Open final (via The Tennis Letter). “It’s amazing for the sport, No. 1 and No. 2 in the world facing each other again in the final of a big event.

“This is I guess what everybody wanted and expected in the beginning of the tournament, so here we are.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Should Novak Djokovic win, he won't overtake Alcaraz in the ATP rankings going into the US Open, but he could extend his record of 38 Masters 1000 titles with victory in Cincinnati.

But even if the No. 1 ranking was on the line, Alcaraz has come to enjoy his battles with Djokovic.

“I like those battles,” Alcaraz said earlier this month. “I like to know that I can lose, and I can recover it at the same time. Of course, you have to enjoy when the battle is against one of the legends from our sport, against Novak.

“I feel that I’m [the] main opponent for him. For me, it’s something crazy, and I’m trying to enjoy [it].”

Alcaraz currently leads their head-to-head with a 2-1 record.