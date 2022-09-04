Circus Electrique Release Date, Gameplay, Story, Trailer

Enter this tent, come on in, and find out everything you need to know and see about Circus Electrique, including its release date, its trailer, gameplay, and story.

Circus Electrique Release Date: September 6, 2022

Circus Electrique is coming out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch on September 6, 2022.

Circus Electrique Trailer

Circus Electrique Gameplay

Circus Electrique is a carnival of genres. It’s a tactics game, an exploration game, story-driven RPG, and circus management sim all rolled into one Steampunk package. Players get to pick between a total of fifteen playable characters from Strongmen, Fire Blowers, Escape Artists, Clowns, and other circus performer archetypes, each with deep tactical options in battle and their own strengths and weaknesses. Assemble the best combination of acrobatic artists and fight against over-the-top killer enemies in Darkest Dungeon-style turn-based combat.

On the side, you’ll also have to make sure everyone’s well-fed, so to maintain your circle of performers, you’ll also have to manage Circus Electrique, the greatest circus show in Victorian England. Rebuild the crestfallen circus and bring it back to its former glory by recruiting, training, and maintaining the most talented performers in the world. Their skill and chemistry with one another and their devotion to Circus Electrique’s cause will determine the monetary success of your show, which you’ll need to ensure to succeed in your quest.

Circus Electrique Story

Set in Steampunk Victorian London, Circus Electrique is the greatest show there is in that era. However, it’s nowhere near its former greatness, so you’ll have to re-establish its dominance. Strangely enough, London’s city-dwellers have mysteriously turned into killers, and you’re just lucky that your performers actually hold the key to solving this mystery. Hence, the survival of not only your circus and performers but also of London itself – and potentially all of Great Britain itself – lie in your very hands. Will you be up to the task? Or will you just make a clown of yourself in front of this unusual quest?