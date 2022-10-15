Most, if not all Los Angeles Clippers fans already have October 21st marked on their calendars as their team faces off against their fierce cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, for the first time this season. For his part, John Wall is definitely excited to get his first taste of the “Battle of LA,” but there’s also one specific game that he’s looking forward to the most.

Speaking on a recent episode of Uninterrupted’s The Shop, Wall revealed that he’s already marked December 10th on his own calendar. On that day, the Clippers head to the capital to face off against the Washington Wizards (h/t Joey Linn of FanNation):

“You know I circled one main game,” Wall said. “D.C. Going back to D.C. Being there for 10 years, the team that drafted me, being the franchise guy and then getting traded from there. That was during the midst of Covid, so I never had the opportunity to be back and play in front of fans. So hopefully I’ll get that big standing ovation that I think I deserve.”

John Wall obviously has a lot of history with the Wizards. As he said, he has unfinished business with the team after they traded him to the Houston Rockets back in December 2020.

For what it’s worth, this won’t be the first time Wall will be returning to his former stomping ground since he left. Last year with the Rockets, Wall was able to play in front of his former home fans when the Wizards hosted Houston on February 15th.

It’s a much different scenario now that he’s with the Clippers, though, and it is clear that John Wall can’t wait to play in that one.