NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins was asked for a “hot take” from Malika Andrews on ESPN Monday ahead of the NBA playoffs. The former NBA big man delivered with a prediction that will please Los Angeles Clippers fans and upset the Phoenix Suns faithful, per NBA on ESPN.

“I got the Clippers beating the Suns,” Perkins said. “It don’t get no spicier than that.”

Perkins pointed to the Clippers’ depth as a reason why they can win. Defeating the Suns and their Kevin Durant/Devin Booker-led roster will be a difficult task, especially with Paul George continuing to deal with his injury. Nevertheless, Perkins is clearly confident in Los Angeles.

The Clippers and Suns have plenty of history with one another. It will be an interesting series as Chris Paul prepares to play his former team.

Kawhi Leonard recently commented on going up against Kevin Durant and Phoenix in the first round of the playoffs.

“It took all we had,” Leonard said of reaching the playoffs, per Bally Sports West. “Guys in and out all season, guys focusing up towards the end of the year and we were able to get some wins, but it’s not over yet. It feels good. We got a challenge ahead of us. We gotta be prepared and ready to go because they got a great team over there.”

The Clippers are going to need all hands on deck in order to upset Phoenix in the first round of the NBA playoffs. This projects to be an exciting series without question.