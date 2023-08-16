The creation of the two-way contract has benefited NBA teams in that it essentially created two additional roster spots. Under the new CBA, teams are permitted an additional two-way contract slot bringing the total number to three. While these players are obviously paid less than an NBA standard contract, they are still part of the team and earn a salary higher than the majority of G League players. Teams have begun using their two-way contract slots on second round picks. The Los Angeles Clippers recently signed second round pick Jordan Miller to a two-way contract and it's been revealed that the deal is for two years as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com

https://x.com/mikeascotto/status/1691831638869635359?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

On a two-way contract, Jordan Miller will spent most of his time in the G League with the Clippers affiliate, the Ontario Clippers. Miller will be permitted a maximum of 50 games with the Clippers while spending the rest of his time in the G League. He won't be eligible to play in the playoffs either.

The Clippers originally selected Miller with the No. 48 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He began his college career at George Mason before transferring to Miami for his final two seasons of college basketball as he used his extra COVID year of eligibility. Miller was named to the All-ACC Second Team in his final season at Miami.

Last season, suited up in 37 games for the Hurricanes, all starts, at 35 minutes per game. He averaged 15.3 points per game 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 54.5 percent shooting from the field, 35.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.