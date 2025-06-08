Considering how dominant the country has been in the Olympics for the last decade and a half, it is easy to be numb to a Team USA gold-medal victory. Although international competition is deeper than ever, many Americans still consider anything short of the top spot on the podium a failure. There was something distinctly different during the Paris Summer Games, however. And it goes by the name of Stephen Curry.

Yes, a disappointing showing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup raised the stakes a bit, but the opportunity to see the greatest shooter ever grace the foremost global stage for the first time in his career was must-see television for diehard hoops fans. National pride, long-range excellence and the City of Light formed a captivating combination.

When discussing a four-time NBA champion who is among the 10 or 15 best players of all-time, it is rare for an Olympics moment to hold such prominent placement in their highlight reel. But that is just how impressive Curry's French takeover was last year. The Golden State Warriors legend erupted in the medal round, saving the United States from an upset loss to Nikola Jokic and Serbia before going bonkers in clutch time against the host country in the Final.

With France roaring back and cutting the deficit to three, Curry entered another gear and scored half of his 24 points in the final three minutes of the contest. He tormented defenders, as well as the home crowd who could not bear to watch Les Bleus miss out on a grand coronation in Bercy Arena. One of those very victims is reflecting on the experience. And believe it or not, he is grateful to be part of an instantly classic late-game eruption.

Los Angles Clippers forward and proud Frenchman Nicolas Batum is still in awe of Curry's heroics, which solidified a 98-87 Team USA win. He is wearing the Olympics defeat as a badge of honor, taking some comfort in the fact that it took a lethal 3-point barrage to dethrone his squad.

Stephen Curry mystified the French, and everyone else

“Usually when something bad happens to you, you don't want to watch it, but I look at that play again like ‘how did he do it?’… they had to pull out the greatest 2-minute stretch by him [Steph Curry] to beat us,” Batum told “The Young Man and The Three” podcast, via ClutchPoints.

Article Continues Below

Before breaking out one of his most iconic “night, night” celebrations ever, Stephen Curry nailed a trey over both Batum and Evan Fournier with just under 35 seconds left on the clock. The gold medal was likely already in USA's grasp, but the sensational point guard dazzled basketball fans around the world with that 3-point dagger. And it partially came at Batum's expense.

“Usually when something bad happens to you, you don't want to watch it, but I look at that play again like ‘how did he do it?’… they had to pull out the greatest 2-minute stretch by him [Steph Curry] to beat us.” 😅 -Nic Batum (via @OldManAndThree

pic.twitter.com/UnX1XS5zl5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

He is fine with it, though. The respected veteran gave it his all and displayed the toughness that France required to advance to the final stage. That is why the Clippers value him so much. He provided LA with a solid 17.5 minutes per game last season, averaging 4.0 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 43.3 percent from distance. Most importantly, though, he puts forth a strong defensive effort.

Nicolas Batum is expected to accept his $4.9 million player option this summer and play what could be his final NBA campaign.

But regardless of how he finishes his career, the 36-year-old will always remember the closing minutes of that Olympics Final. It is nice to be on the right side of history, but having any part in this Paris outburst obviously counts for something.