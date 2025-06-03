Recently, the Los Angeles Clippers' season came to an end with a brutal Game 7 loss to the Denver Nuggets on the road. It was another elimination game disappearing act from James Harden, who had a solid series but ultimately saw his production dip as the matchup progressed, which has been a trend throughout his career.

The Clippers now face an important offseason after a 2024-25 campaign in which they overachieved past most projections but still ended up without a playoff series win for the fourth straight year.

Recently, NBA insider Matt Moore of the Hardwood Paroxysm Substack shed some light on what the Clippers' approach is expected to be this summer.

“The Clippers are hunting for a name. Some superstars (older ones), some veteran guys with championship experience,” reported Moore. “They really think they can make another run at it, which is very much looking at the gift horse of this season in the mouth.”

At this point, it's unclear who the Clippers are after specifically, although several big names appear likely to be on the trade market this offseason, including Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns.

A big summer for the Clippers

At the current juncture, it wouldn't appear likely that the Clippers have the assets it would take to swing a trade for Antetokounmpo. However, Durant could be a more realistic option, as his stock has taken somewhat of a hit with his age and recent injury concerns, along with the Suns' lack of success during his tenure.

Pairing Durant alongside James Harden and Kawhi Leonard would give the Clippers a formidable wing trio that would be difficult for opposing teams to contend with, although Durant just figured out in Phoenix that big name wing trios aren't necessarily a guaranteed success.

Of course, there are plenty of other names that could be on the Clippers' radar this summer, and team owner Steve Ballmer has garnered a reputation for being willing to spend big when it comes to trade packages and free agents.

There's a good chance that the Clippers could look quite different by the time next season rolls around.