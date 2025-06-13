When teams around the NBA made their way to Orlando to enter the bubble set up by the league in 2020, the Los Angeles Clippers were big title favorites. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George led the way, but Lou Williams was a key piece on Doc Rivers' team. However, Williams turned heads around the league when news broke that he allegedly snuck out. The rumors said that the Clippers guard went to Magic City, a strip club in Atlanta.

Even years later, the story of what may or may not have happened has followed Williams. Fans have accused him of giving up on the team and letting Rivers down when he was needed. On Thursday's episode of Gil's Arena, the former Sixth Man of the Year, shared the story from his perspective, denying the rumors that he snuck out of the bubble.

“But I want to put this to bed. I didn't sneak out of the bubble to go to Magic City,” Williams said. “That's not what happened., They excused me from the bubble to go to a funeral. Doctor is traveling with me. The funeral home was a block away from Magic(City). I've been staying in a hotel, eating hotel room, service food. Magic got good food.”

Williams has shared his side of the story multiple times throughout the years. However, fans only remember what happened as a result of his absence. Rivers led his team through the bubble well, enough, but got upset by the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs.

For a team heavily favored to make a deep run, the Clippers' early exit set the tone for how the following seasons would go. The pairing of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George was big for Los Angeles. Instead of winning championships, the Clippers got as far as the Western Conference finals before George left Los Angeles.

Williams' decision to leave the bubble to attend a funeral was one of many stories that came from the bubble. However, he doubled down on his side of the story, despite what fans might think.