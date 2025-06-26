After doing his best to navigate the NBA Draft landscape and land with his preferred team, Ace Bailey has officially been drafted into the league… by the Utah Jazz.

While rumors had come up about Bailey being a favorite of the Ainge family before the opening bell at the Barclays Center, that didn't change the shock on Bailey's face when it became official, with his somber tone being noted by many a fan online.

Breaking down the Bailey situation after the deal became official, NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony broke down what the Rutgers product was hoping for heading into the night and how it didn't quite turn out as he wanted it to.

“Malika, Ace Bailey did not work out for a single NBA team. He's the only U.S. prospect that declined to do so. This was not one of his preferred destinations, Utah,” Givony noted. “He was hoping to get to either Washington, New Orleans, or Brooklyn.”

Fortunately for Bailey, Givony does believe that any hot feeling could cool on the slopes of Utah, as the team is a very good fit for the rookie forward.

Article Continues Below

“The Utah Jazz selected Ace Bailey knowing that. This is a little bit of a stunner, but if you think about it, this is an outstanding place for Ace Bailey. They have a wide-open wing situation. They have a huge need for a star in his mold. They have an outstanding coaching staff,” Givony declared.

“I think Ace Bailey is going to recover from this very quickly and realize that he landed in an outstanding situation with the Utah Jazz. It just shows you there's only so much an agent can control in this process. If an NBA team decides they're going to take Ace Bailey, that's exactly what happened. This is the first move that Austin Ainge has made as a head decision maker in the NBA, and it's a big one. Jonathan, thank you.”

After going out of his way to avoid the Philadelphia 76ers in the draft, landing in Utah one spot before the Washington Wizards came on the board must have been a tough pill to swallow. Fortunately, if Bailey can hit the ground running as a top offensive option in Utah, he could still end up with a max contract deal in the future as one of the NBA's young top stars.