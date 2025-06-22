When James Harden decides to retire, he will go down as one of the best shooting guards in NBA history. However, the Los Angeles Clippers forward lacks one key accolade on his resume; a championship. He and Kawhi Leonard entered the postseason as dark horses in the Western Conference. However, head coach Tyronn Lue could not lead them past the Denver Nuggets.

Harden's lack of a title has haunted him throughout his career. Ever since he made it to the NBA Finals with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012, the former MVP has not made it back.

One fan reminded Harden about his lack of a ring during Fanatics Fest in New York. Harden was on a panel with Druski when a member of the audience told him to win a championship. The All-Star's humorous reply was captured on video and posted to social media.

Fan: “Win a championship!” James Harden: “I will, I’m trying!” This James Harden interaction with a fan at Fanatics Fest 😅 (via @offsportsplace, @FanaticsFest) pic.twitter.com/y8BnzoXAiq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I will, I'm trying!” Harden said to the fan.

Despite another first round exit, Harden is not in a bad position when looking at his team. Lue is one of the best coaches in the league. When Leonard is healthy, he is one of the best players in the entire NBA. All the Clippers need to do is put together a fully healthy season to build chemistry before the playoffs.

Los Angeles will have a hard time keeping all of their players together this summer. However, Harden, Leonard, and Ivica Zubac are all under contract and are not going anywhere.

Trade rumors have attached the Clippers to names like Kevin Durant and Jrue Holiday. However, general manager Trent Ridden has not yet revealed his offseason plans.

Los Angeles has the freedom to get aggressive and hunt stars because of their current makeup. Lue has experience coaching teams with multiple stars, having coached LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Harden and Leonard are also malleable around high-profile teammates.

As good as Harden was last season, some fans wonder how many good years he has left in him. At 35 years old, the 16-year pro is at the back end of his NBA career.

However, he showed that he is still capable of filling out an impressive box score. The Clippers are a team to watch this offseason, especially on the trade market. If they make the right moves, Harden could make good on his promise.