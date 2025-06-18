NBA rumors: Bobby Marks circles Mavericks, Clippers for Jrue Holiday trade

Ever since the Boston Celtics fell to the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, trade rumors have circulated around this team. A major reason is because of the brutal injury to superstar Jayson Tatum. Tatum is set to miss a majority, if not the entire 2025-26 season, as he recovers. Many are expecting the Celtics to blow things up as they assume the Celtics' championship window is closing with the current roster they have. That very well may be the case.

Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis are the names that could be traded at any time. Rumors have discussed many different scenarios, and the Celtics franchise is probably better off by trading away at least one of these guys, knowing the uncertainty in the future.

Bobby Marks circles Mavericks, Clippers for Jrue Holiday trade

Holiday signed a four-year contract with the Celtics and is not a FA until 2029. He has a lot of value as a two-time champion and there are playoff contenders out there who would want Holiday in a heartbeat. Bobby Marks believes two Western Conference squads could trade for him.

“Those will probably be the two teams that I would probably circle as far as if there’s a Jrue potential deal to be,” Marks wrote. “I still think Jrue is a heck of a player. I don’t think you have to attach a pick to his contract.”

Both the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks have had their eye on Jrue Holiday. The Clippers began to want Holiday after a loss to the Celtics. The Mavericks have also expressed interest, but in a more complicated situation. The Mavs have Kyrie Irving, who is also recovering from a major injury and will miss most if not all of next season. Dallas is also drafting first overall next week and will take Cooper Flagg to change the direction of the franchise.