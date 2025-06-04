The Los Angeles Clippers' season recently came to an end with a Game 7 loss to the Denver Nuggets. It was another elimination game dud from point guard James Harden, who did nothing to dispell the notion that he tends to drop off in big games.

Despite that, it was overall an impressively resurgent season for Harden, who was recently named to the All-NBA third team for his efforts and helped the Clippers perform above expectations for most of the year.

Harden has a player option this offseason, but according to the latest reports, he and the Clippers may have an alternative in mind for his future.

“After earning an All-Star and All-NBA Third Team selection, Clippers guard James Harden is trending towards declining his $36.35 million player option,” reported Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Scotto also noted that “both Harden and the Clippers are interested in continuing their partnership, sources say, with a growing belief that his next contract could keep him in Los Angeles through the 2026-27 season alongside Kawhi Leonard.”

A big decision for James Harden

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends a drive by Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the second quarter at Paycom Center.
© Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Despite his poor performance in Game 7, it's easy to see why the Clippers would want to keep Harden around beyond just next year.

The former league MVP proved that he still has plenty left in the tank with his performance during the regular season, keeping the Clippers afloat in the prolonged absence of Kawhi Leonard and elevating the play of some of his teammates like Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac.

At this point, it's unclear how the Clippers plan on elevating to the next level to compete with teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder out west.

Team owner Steve Ballmer has proven over the years that he is not afraid to shell out some serious cash in pursuit of star players, but the league's current restrictions have made it harder than ever to accumulate top-end talent.

Whatever direction they end up going in, it appears that Harden is destined to be in his native Los Angeles for the long haul.