James Harden is 35 years old and coming off a first-round playoffs exit with the Los Angeles Clippers, but he seemed as exuberant and confident as ever during Fanatics Fest. The 2018 MVP was feeding into the lively atmosphere, looking like a man who just said his prayers and took his vitamins. He arrived at the New York City-based event dressed like legendary and controversial WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan, via the Wrestle Ops X account.

Harden was amped-up, coming out to the classic “Real American” entrance song while donning the famous yellow feather boa and red bandana. Perhaps emboldened by his persona, he made a championship proclamation later in the evening. The future Hall of Famer is oozing optimism as he enters an interesting and potentially lucrative offseason.

LA Clippers’ James Harden dresses up as Hulk Hogan at Fanatics Fest. pic.twitter.com/csiyyt1IPE — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) June 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Will James Harden and Clippers run it back?

Although he once again succumbed to his big-game struggles — seven points on 2-of-8 shooting in Game 7 loss versus the Denver Nuggets — Harden and the Clippers appear interested in reaffirming their union this summer. He is reportedly leaning toward declining his $36.35 million player option and seeking a multi-year contract with LA.

Considering the commitment that management has already made to Kawhi Leonard, along with the career campaigns that Norman Powell and Ivica Zuvbac just enjoyed, general manager Trent Redden might deem it more practical to keep the core intact. After all, the Clippers were just one win away from beating the team who was one win away from beating the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are one win away from winning the NBA championship.

Yes, that is an oversimplified manner of looking at things, but James Harden does still make an impact on the floor. He averaged 22.8 points, 8.7 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals, missing only three games on his way to earning All-NBA Third-Team honors and an 11th career All-Star selection.

The 41.0 field goal percentage and 4.3 turnovers per contest are undoubtedly concerning, but if the self-proclaimed “system” can force himself to cut down on the shot attempts, he can remain a valuable playmaker and welcome veteran presence. If Harden wants to win a title and reach the apex like Hulk Hogan did in the 1980s, time is of the essence. Hence, this will be a crucial offseason for him and the Clippers.