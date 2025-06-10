Nearly a decade after one of the most discussed free agency periods in NBA history, Kevin Durant has pushed back on a long-circulating story involving the Los Angeles Clippers. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Durant dismissed a report from 2016 that claimed Clippers owner Steve Ballmer cried during the team’s meeting with him.

Responding to a fan account, @SuperstarBNB, Durant wrote:

“Somebody crying was news to me, we didn’t know what engagement farming was back then, Aaron was ahead of his time.”

The comment directly referenced a 2016 report from Aaron Bruski of SportsEthos. At the time, Bruski characterized the Clippers' meeting with Durant as “intense,” stating:

“Clippers meeting with Durant was ‘intense’ and ‘at one point Steve Ballmer was crying,’ but everyone grew closer and a big lesson was learned.”

Durant ultimately chose to sign with the Golden State Warriors that summer, teaming up with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. The decision altered the league’s competitive landscape, as Durant went on to win back-to-back championships with Golden State in 2017 and 2018.

Kevin Durant’s future with Suns in doubt as Clippers reemerge as potential suitor

Now 36, Durant is a member of the Phoenix Suns and coming off his second full season with the franchise. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game in 62 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign. The Suns missed the playoffs after finishing 11th in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record and do not own their 2025 first-round pick, which conveys to the Houston Rockets.

With trade rumors surrounding Durant intensifying since the February deadline, his time in Phoenix appears to be nearing an end. Multiple teams have reportedly contacted the Suns about the former MVP’s availability, with the Clippers again surfacing in speculation.

According to Hardwood Paroxysm, Clippers insider Law Murray indicated that while reports of Los Angeles’ pursuit of Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday were overstated, the team has shown interest in higher-profile targets such as Kevin Durant.

“Law Murray recently said on a podcast that the Clippers' interest in Holiday was overstated; I've heard the same,” the outlet reported. “They are looking for bigger fish to fry, though I think a deal ultimately is unlikely. Instead of revealing the shocker that they're a team that has talks with Phoenix about KD, how about this: they, like everyone else in the league, have called Phoenix about KD and just happen to be one of the teams that those talks have gotten out about.”

While no deal appears imminent, the combination of Durant’s likely exit and the Clippers' longstanding interest in adding a star has kept the connection alive. Durant’s recent post on X not only debunked a notable story from his 2016 free agency but also reignited discussion about what could have been — and what may still be possible — between the two sides.