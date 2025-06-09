The rumor mill is hot right now as numerous players are speculated to be traded at some point in the offseason. With the recent buzz circulating around the Los Angeles Clippers' interest in guard Jrue Holiday, it sounds like the club may actually be more intrigued by Kevin Durant.

There was some buzz that the Clippers are interested in pursuing the 34-year-old guard in a trade with the Boston Celtics. However, it appears that may not be true after all. Instead, Los Angeles is rumored to be in talks with the Phoenix Suns to gauge Kevin Durant's Eligibility, according to the Hardwood Paroxysm.

However, the Hardoowd Paroxysm makes it clear that nearly every team is talking with the Suns about Durant. It's just that the Clippers are one of the few that have had that information leaked to the media.

“Law Murray recently said on a podcast that the Clippers' interest in Holiday was overstated; I've heard the same. They are looking for bigger fish to fry, though I think a deal ultimately is unlikely. Instead of revealing the shocker that they're a team that has talks with Phoenix about KD, how about this: they, like everyone else in the league, have called Phoenix about KD and just happen to be one of the teams that those talks have gotten out about.”

It may be a bit difficult for the Clippers to pull off a trade for Kevin Durant. The club does own the No. 30 overall pick in the NBA Draft. Outside of that, L.A. only has veteran players at its disposal. So, the Suns would likely have to acquire more veteran players in a trade with Los Angeles, rather than focusing on youth.

The Suns will fetch plenty of interest in Durant throughout the offseason. The 36-year-old forward averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 52.7% from the floor and 43.0% from three-point range through 62 games played.