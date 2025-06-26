Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy might win Major League Baseball's Manager of the Year Award with one move. He called up rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski for his MLB debut on June 12. The righty has now gone three straight games without giving up a hit, including five shutout innings against Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Misiorowski, also known as “The Miz”, has yet to blink in the major leagues. The Brewers' new star put Minnesota Twins infielder Willi Castro on the ground with a slider in his second career start. He and Skenes battled on Wednesday in a clash of two young stars.

Skenes had nothing but nice things to say about Misiorowski's performance. The rookie's start to his MLB career is eerily similar to how Skenes dominated when he made the jump to the major leagues. Brewers fans hope that Misiorowski's career trajectory is the same as Skenes' as well.

As he continues to dominate as a pro, “The Miz” will only get more popular. Skenes has dealt with constant attention since bursting onto the scene in 2024. He had some helpful advice for Misiorowski as he continues to navigate his rookie season, according to MLB.com writers Adam McCalvy and Ryan Herrera.

“If he does what he's supposed to do and what everybody thinks he can do, it's not going away anytime soon,” Skenes said. “So, get used to it and find ways to find peace.”

Misiorowski is already experiencing the constant media attention his dominance has sparked.

“It was one of those things where you wanted to try to calm yourself down as much as possible and stay off the Internet,” Misiorowski said. “I feel like everything that I swiped was like, me and Skenes, me and Skenes, me and Skenes.”

One of the big things Murphy has done to help Misiorowski is managing his workload. In three career starts, “The Miz” has not pitched more than six innings.

“We just want to be smart about it, that’s all,” Murphy said. “Like we would with any pitcher, whether he’s throwing 99 [mph] or 92. It’s like training a marathon runner, you don’t just run all 26 [miles] even though you probably could.”

Murphy's plan has been effective so far this season. Misiorowski's efforts have helped Milwaukee go 7-3 over their last ten games. If he can implement Skenes' advice, this could be the start of a long, successful career for another young flamethrower.