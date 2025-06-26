Ohio State football will soon have June official visits completed. All the more reason the Buckeyes are attempting one last recruiting blitz before the month ends. The national champs have now boosted the offense by beating out Texas, Texas A&M and others for this three-star.

Tackle Aaron Thomas is the newest verbal commitment for OSU on Wednesday. He adds a massive 6-foot-6, 305-pound presence for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes offense. Thomas also gives OSU a Phoenix area talent to work with.

Thomas told Blair Angulo of 247Sports what he enjoyed about Ohio State, especially following his May 30-June 1 visit.

“What stood out the most was the standard all the players were held to,” Thomas told 247Sports after the visit. “The offer meant a lot because of the identity of the school and it was from Ryan Day personally. The meetings were good and I learned a lot from all the coaches. I love it here.”

Thomas didn't just say no to Texas and Texas A&M. Washington and Florida State were in the final running, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Ohio State collecting huge recruiting wins for 2026

Day and the Buckeyes have collected some notable college football recruiting wins. Including beating some of their Big Ten brethren.

Penn State lost out on landing prized linebacker Cincere Johnson. Alabama also lost the bidding battle for Johnson. The Cleveland native chose the Buckeyes on June 19 with a “the best in Ohio stay in Ohio” quote.

Even rival Michigan lost out on landing a high-profile recruit to OSU. Cornerback Jordan Thomas chose the Buckeyes over the Wolverines and Notre Dame. Thomas chose the champs on May 12.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt of California powerhouse Mater Dei landed with Ohio State too. Dixon-Wyatt committed on May 4 over Alabama and Big Ten champ Oregon.

Thomas now hands Day and the Buckeyes a potential blindside protector of the future. Greg Biggins of 247Sports called Thomas a “fluid mover” and a “natural athlete” for the position. Plus brings the physical traits to excel at tackle for the college level.