Ivica Zubac and the LA Clippers returned home for a two-game homestand following a rough loss against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the Oklahoma City Thunder. With Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and the shorthanded Lakers visiting Intuit Dome first, it was a great opportunity for the Clippers to get back on track.

Unfortunately, Ivica Zubac went down with an ankle injury 11 minutes into the game. He immediately grabbed at his ankle and was unable to get up for the rest of the possession.

Zubac was helped up by Clippers teammate Brook Lopez and Lakers guard Luka Doncic before limping off on his own power into the locker room.

Ivica Zubac appeared to sprain his ankle and went down immediately grabbing at it. Zu was then helped up by Brook Lopez and Lakers’ Luka Doncic before hobbling back to the Clippers locker room. pic.twitter.com/88RLBQ2pBw — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 21, 2025

About 10 realtime minutes after the injury, the LA Clippers officially ruled Zubac out for the remainder of the game with a left ankle injury.

Article Continues Below

Ivica Zubac has been ruled OUT for the remainder of Lakers-Clippers with a left ankle injury. https://t.co/wxZABRt3s6 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 21, 2025

Zubac finished with five points, two rebounds, and one assist in 11 minutes for the Clippers, all in the opening period.

The Clippers have only one healthy center on the roster in 37-year old veteran Brook Lopez. Rookie Yanic Konan-Niederhauser is unavailable to play in Saturday night's game with a left knee soreness.

Ivica Zubac had played in first 27 games for the Clippers this season prior to Saturday, averaging 16 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.0 block while shooting 60.8 percent from the field and 70.9 percent from the free throw line.