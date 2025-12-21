Oregon Ducks secured their first College Football Playoff victory under Dan Lanning on Saturday night, but the mood inside the Ducks’ locker room didn’t reflect a typical postseason win celebration.

After a 51-34 win over the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium, senior wide receiver Malik Benson offered a candid admission that raised eyebrows across the college football landscape. Benson explained that the emotional tone inside the locker room felt unusually subdued, despite Oregon advancing in the playoffs.

“Normally you hear music in the locker room after a win. It wasn't like that (tonight). It's almost like we lost,” said Malik Benson via On3's Brett McMurphy.

The comment underscored what head coach Dan Lanning also emphasized postgame — Oregon’s performance, particularly in the second half, fell short of the program’s internal expectations.

While the Ducks jumped out to a commanding early lead, James Madison outscored Oregon after halftime and finished with 509 total yards, exposing defensive lapses that concerned the coaching staff.

Benson’s individual performance was one of the night’s bright spots. The senior wideout caught five passes for 119 yards, including two long touchdown receptions of 46 and 45 yards.

With true freshman Dakorien Moore returning from injury and still working back into rhythm, Benson emerged as the primary vertical threat and delivered the explosive plays Oregon needed.

The Ducks’ offense, led by quarterback Dante Moore, showed why Oregon remains a legitimate national title contender. Moore threw for 313 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, guiding an offense that looked dominant early before losing some edge down the stretch.

Still, the locker room revelation tells a team measuring itself by championship standards, not scoreboard margins. Nevertheless, Saturday’s result was both a reminder of the Ducks’ ceiling and a warning about their margin for error.

As Oregon prepares for a College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup against Texas Tech, Benson’s comments may prove more motivating than alarming. The Ducks are advancing, but they know improvement is required if they plan to keep dancing in January.