The Chicago White Sox have emerged as a potential landing spot for Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami, just two days before his posting window closes. MLB.com reporters Mark Feinsand and Scott Merkin confirmed Saturday night that the South Side club is “among the teams currently engaged in talks” with the 25-year-old infielder, who spent the majority of his professional career with the Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB).

Murakami has built a reputation as one of Japan’s premier power hitters. A first-round selection in the 2017 NPB Draft, he was named Central League Rookie of the Year in 2019 after hitting 36 home runs at 19 years old. He later became the youngest player in NPB history to reach 100 career home runs and won back-to-back Central League MVP awards in 2021 and 2022. His 2022 campaign was historic, resulting in a Triple Crown with a .318 batting average, 56 home runs, and 134 RBIs — a single-season home run record in Japan. Despite an oblique injury limiting him to 56 games in 2025, Murakami still crushed 22 home runs, which would have tied for the White Sox team lead if projected to MLB. Across eight NPB seasons, he has recorded 265 homers in 1,003 professional games, compiling a career .951 OPS.

While Murakami’s power is undeniable, there are some concerns over his contact skills. His strikeout rate has increased in recent seasons, reaching 28–29.5 percent from 2023–25, and his walk rate has declined from 19.3 percent in 2022 to 14.3 percent last year. His ability to adjust to Major League pitching, especially against high velocity, remains an open question.

Chicago’s interest is motivated by a combination of opportunity and need. The White Sox finished 60–102 in the past season, ranking 23rd in MLB with just 165 home runs. Adding Murakami would provide a potential anchor bat for a young core that includes 23-year-olds Kyle Teel and Colson Montgomery. General manager Chris Getz has stressed the organization’s ability to provide talented but imperfect players with a platform to develop, making Chicago an appealing environment for Murakami to transition to the Majors.

Financially, the White Sox are well-positioned to pursue him. With an estimated payroll of $68 million, including $20 million allocated to Luis Robert Jr., the team has flexibility for a projected five-year, $80 million deal — a figure well below the $225 million initially projected for Murakami. Baseball insiders suggest that, if the price is right, this could represent a major step forward in the franchise’s rebuild, potentially giving Chicago a power bat reminiscent of Jose Abreu’s early impact.

Murakami’s posting window closes Monday at 5 p.m. ET, leaving very little time for the White Sox and other potential suitors, such as the Philadelphia Phillies or the Los Angeles Angels, to finalize a deal. Should he not sign, he will return to Japan for the 2026 season, but if Chicago successfully secures him, it could be a transformative addition to the team’s lineup and rebuild strategy.