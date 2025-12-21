The New York Yankees added pitching depth for the 2026 season by re-signing right-hander Paul Blackburn to a one-year contract on Saturday night, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The deal guarantees Blackburn $2 million, with performance incentives that can raise the total value to $2.5 million. He can earn an additional $100,000 for reaching each of 80, 90, 100, 110, and 120 innings pitched.

Blackburn, who turned 32 in December, is back with the Yankees after finishing the 2025 season in pinstripes. He joined New York on August 21 last season, just two days after the New York Mets released him. The Yankees deployed Blackburn mainly out of the bullpen, and he made eight regular-season appearances, pitching 15.1 innings with a 5.28 ERA, a 1.30 WHIP, 16 strikeouts, and four walks. His overall line was skewed by his debut against the Boston Red Sox, in which he allowed seven runs over 3.1 innings. Over his final seven outings, Blackburn allowed just three runs (two earned) across 12 innings while posting a 14-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Blackburn also appeared in the postseason, pitching in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Toronto Blue Jays. In that outing, he allowed four earned runs on six hits, including a home run, in 1.1 innings of relief.

Throughout the 2025 season with the Mets and Yankees combined, Blackburn went 0–3 with an ERA reported between 6.23 and 6.85, depending on the split cited, in 15 games, including four starts. He ended up throwing about 39 innings and struck out 34 hitters. Multiple injuries affected his season, including right knee inflammation that kept him on the injured list to start the year, followed by shoulder issues that led to additional stints on the injured list. After returning in August, the Mets designated him for assignment on August 16 and released him three days later.

Article Continues Below

Mainly a reliever, Blackburn gives New York the flexibility to start him, a role that matters even more with Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon likely to miss the start of the 2026 season while rehabbing. The Yankees' bullpen ranked 23rd in MLB last season, making additional arms a priority.

Over his MLB career, Blackburn has attained a 22–31 record with a 4.97 ERA and 363 strikeouts in 467 1/3 innings. He debuted in 2017 with the Athletics and became an All-Star in 2022, when he threw a career-high 111.1 innings.

Bringing Blackburn back points to New York's focus on budget-friendly depth, backed by recent in-house results late last season.