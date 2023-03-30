David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Los Angeles Clippers took to the road on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies without both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. In the early-goings, it didn’t look like it mattered too much as Russell Westbrook dialed back the clock with a vintage performance in the first half. Russell Westbrook poured in 22 points and eight assists and also had a bit of a run-in with a Grizzlies fan who was ultimately ejected from the game.

Russell Westbrook gets a Grizzlies fan ejected from the game pic.twitter.com/xomEDCufEK — Backcourt Alerts (@BackcourtAlerts) March 30, 2023

Although it’s unclear what the fan said for Russell Westbrook to react like that, it’s not Russell Westbrook’s first run-in with a fan at a game. A few weeks ago, Westbrook had a couple of Sacramento Kings fans ejected. When he was still a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, Westbrook had a little run-in with fans during a Lakers road game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Throughout his career, Westbrook has had a few incidents with fans including an incident where popcorn was dumped on him during a playoff series between the Washington Wizards and the Philadelphia 76ers in 2021.

Westbrook has seemingly found a role with the Clippers after struggling to fit in with the Lakers. He’s become one of the best playmakers on the team and has allowed the flow of the game to come to him. Since signing with the Clippers on the buyout market following the trade deadline, Westbrook has been averaging 13.9 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.3 steals with shooting splits of 46.8 percent from the field, 25 percent from the three-point line and 68.6 percent from the free-throw line.