The Phoenix Suns took care of business on Saturday night as they held off Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Clippers en route to a 112-100 win in Game 4 of their NBA Playoffs opening-round series. This was thanks in large part to another masterful performance from Kevin Durant, who after the game, shared his honest thoughts on Kawhi Leonard’s most recent injury blow.

Phoenix’s strong play against a shorthanded LA side was obviously the key factor that led to their crucial Game 4 victory. However, there’s no denying that the absence of both Kawhi and Paul George due to respective injuries also played a significant role in the Clippers going down 3-1 in the series. For his part, KD admits that it’s a real shame that Leonard is not on the floor competing:

“I’m more disappointed that Kawhi is injured again,” Durant said, via Clippers beat reporter Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. “… I’m more disappointed for him that he’s not out there doing something that he loves. It’s also fun getting a chance to compete against him. Well not fun, but it’s a challenge. … I hope him and [Paul George] get back healthy soon.”

Kevin Durant: “I'm more disappointed that Kawhi is injured again… It's also fun getting a chance to compete against him. Well not fun, it's a challenge.” Reporter: “Why isn't it fun?l KD: “I mean, you've seen how he plays. He's tough. It's nerve-wracking.” (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/rFfgupMuNJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 22, 2023

Kawhi Leonard missed his second straight game on Saturday after suffering a right knee sprain after Game 2. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and his status for Game 5 is currently up in the air. However, with LA’s season on the line, you can be sure that Leonard will do everything he can to be ready for that game. The same should be the case for Paul George.

As for Kevin Durant, he too has had his fair share of injury blows in the past, so he knows what it feels like to not be out there playing. He can clearly feel for Kawhi, which is why KD is hoping to see him back on the floor as soon as possible.