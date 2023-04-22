A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Game 4 between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers was a big one for both teams. LA was in dire need of a win after losing back-to-back games, while the Suns also wanted to make sure that the Clippers were not going to be able to crawl their way back into this series amid the injuries of their two superstars.

Kevin Durant and the rest of the crew were well aware of what was at stake in this pivotal matchup, and they delivered in true superstar fashion. Along with Devin Booker and Chris Paul, Phoenix’s Big 3 just provided the basketball world a preview of how just good they can be when all three stars get it going.

For his part, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue acknowledged after their 112-100 loss that they got blitzed by the Suns’ collective effort. When asked to share his thoughts on the dominance of KD, Booker, and CP3, the LA shot-caller got brutally honest in his response:

“Their star players, they did what they were supposed to, scored and created shots for their teammates,” Lue said, via Clippers beat reporter Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

Durant top-scored for the Suns in this one with 31 points on 9-of-17 shooting, to go along with 11 rebounds, six assists, and three triples. Booker kept his foot on the gas amid his strong play of late with 30 points on 10-of-21 from the field, with nine boards, seven dimes, and three steals. Chris Paul would not be left behind, logging 19 points, nine assists, three steals, and three blocks.

More importantly, all three stars showed out in crunch time as they firmly responded Russell Westbrook and the Clippers’ comeback attempt. This is what a full-strength Phoenix Suns side looks like, and I’m not sure the rest of the league is ready for it.