The Phoenix Suns are on the verge of advancing to the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs after Kevin Durant and company took take of business on Saturday against Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Clippers to go up 3-1 in the series. Suns head coach Monty Willams loved even more what he saw from his superstar forward in Game 4, with Durant scoring 31 points on 9-for-17 shooting from the field in 45 minutes of action on the floor.

“I thought Kev just stayed with it tonight, Williams said during the postgame press conference, via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports. “He fought for the ball a bit more than last game, I thought, and I think our guys did a much better job of finding him when he was open so he could attack.”

Apart from his scoring output, Kevin Durant also added 11 rebounds and six assists while shooting 3-for-4 from behind the arc. He was expected to have an easier time on offense than he did in the first two games of the series, with Kawhi Leonard joining Paul George on the sidelines in both Games 3 and 4. The Suns shot 48.8 percent from the floor in Game 4 and drained 41 field goals on 25 assists — a sign of a much better ball movement compared to Game 3 for the Suns when they knocked down 42 buckets with just 20 assists.

The trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul had 22 assists between themselves, with Booker also staying hot on offense with 30 points.

The Suns can close out the series on Tuesday at home.