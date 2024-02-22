The Los Angeles Clippers are on the road to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Thunder prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Clippers have risen to third in the Western Conference. They have won seven of their last 10 games heading into the All-Star break. Los Angeles has played the Thunder twice this season, and they are 1-1 in those games. Paul George has averaged 30.0 points per game, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.0 steals against the Thunder this season. James Harden is scoring 19.5 points per game to go along with 7.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in the two games. As a team, the Clippers are averaging 121.5 points per game against Oklahoma City.
The Thunder are second in the Western Conference, and they won their last two games before the All-Star break. In the two games against the Clippers this season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists against the Clippers. Luguentz Dort is averaging 20.0 points against the Clippers, as well. As a team, the Thunder have scored 125.5 points per game against Los Angeles.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Clippers-Thunder Odds
Los Angeles Clippers: +1 (-110)
Moneyline: -102
Oklahoma City Thunder: -1 (-110)
Moneyline: -116
Over: 235 (-114)
Under: 235 (-106)
How to Watch Clippers vs. Thunder
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Southern California, Bally Sports Oklahoma
Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Clippers are 10th in the NBA in points per game. They have scored well all season, and they have been able to keep it up against the Thunder. As mentioned, the Clippers are scoring over 120 points per game against Oklahoma City, and that makes it very easy to win. When the Clippers score 120 points or more in a game this season, they are 22-2. That is an extremely good winning percentage when the Clippers score that much. If the Clippers can do just that, they will win this game.
Los Angeles usually does a pretty good job on the defensive end of the court. They give up the ninth-lowest points per game in the NBA, and teams have the seventh-lowest field goal percentage against them. The Thunder have been able to get to the Clippers this season, but that is out of character for the Clippers. If Los Angeles can play some good defense, they will win.
Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Thunder have a tough task offensively, but they have scored 134 and 117 points against Los Angeles this season. The Thunder have been able to dominate their opponents all season, though. Oklahoma City is the fourth-best offensive team in the NBA when it comes to scoring. They are also second in field goal percentage, second in three-point percentage, and they are the best team at making their free throws. The Thunder can score from all levels on the court, and that needs to continue in this game. If they can continue their scoring, they will win this game.
Final Clippers-Thunder Prediction & Pick
It is a smaller spread in this game, so I am going to go with a moneyline bet here. I like the Thunder to win this game. They are at home, and they have been playing very well all season.
Final Clippers-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Thunder ML (-116), Over235 (-114)