The Cincinnati Reds have had a busy offseason. However, they still have uncertainty on the roster, and bringing in an offensive star to help Elly De La Cruz would give the team a crucial boost. The Reds have been linked to a possible Luis Robert Jr. trade with the Chicago White Sox, and baseball analyst Jim Bowden wants to see Cincinnati get the deal done.

“I think the Cincinnati Reds need to get more offense,” Bowden said, via MLB Network Radio. “I really like the young rotation… I think it's a rotation like the Pirates, that if you get enough offense, that can be a winnable division in 2026. I don't think the Reds' offense as constituted is good enough to get there.”

Bowden then mentioned the Robert-Reds report before sharing his demand for the team.

“They need Luis Robert! That's what they need to trade for,” Bowden continued. “They have been working on it for two years. Chris Getz (White Sox general manager), Nick Krall (Reds president of baseball operations) get together, get it done!”

Krall recently hinted that the Reds will make more moves. They have recently added outfield depth by bringing in Dane Myers and JJ Bleday, but Cincinnati is still searching for its big offseason addition. Trading for Luis Robert Jr. — who is one of the best outfielders in the sport — would certainly qualify as a big offseason addition.

It remains to be seen if the Reds will listen to Bowden's request. Cincinnati should look to make the move, though, as the National League Central could be a winnable division in 2026 like Bowden mentioned.