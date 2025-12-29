One of the biggest stories in college football was what would happen at Michigan after Sherrone Moore was fired for cause. After a long search, Kyle Whittingham was hired to be the next Michigan football head coach. Whittingham built something remarkably consistent at Utah and now heads to Michigan, where he has all the resources in the world to try and win a national championship.

On the most recent episode of “Wake Up Barstool,” on Monday, former college football coach Urban Meyer talked about the advice he gave Whittingham on taking the job. Whittingham worked under Meyer before, and they are very close. Meyer told Whittingham that it's a no-brainer to take the job because they are a blue-blood and are a completely different challenge for him than what Utah presented.

Meyer said, “When Kyle told me, I said, ‘Kyle, that’s a no-brainer. You can win a national title there.’ It’s a hard job. I mean, he’s going to be under scrutiny that he’s never been under before at Utah. This is a blue-blood program. You can get any player you want. They have elite academics. You have the challenges in recruiting that northern schools have.”

“But here’s why Wolverine Nation should be ecstatic,” Meyer said, “He’s a tough cat. That’s a tough dude, man. You’re going to see, when the Wolverines were Wolverines of old, like they were a couple of years ago. They were a line-of-scrimmage team that tackled really well. Played physical, tough defense, and they controlled the line of scrimmage on offense. And that’s what he is.”

Whittingham is 66 years old and had hit a ceiling at Utah. The Utes had also named defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley as the coach-in-waiting and did not want to lose him if Whittingham decided to continue coaching.

Now, Whittingham is headed to Michigan with a significant opportunity in front of him. He can recruit a lot more easily at Michigan. He can build something great and potentially follow in the footsteps of what Urban Meyer built at Michigan's biggest rival, Ohio State.