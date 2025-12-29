At the midway point of the 2025 NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts looked like they had found their new franchise quarterback in Daniel Jones.

Sitting pretty at 7-1 with a retread QB who was getting legitimate MVP hype, Jones and the Colts fell back to earth on the back nine, with a Week 14 knee injury ruled a season-ending Achilles injury shortly after the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With his timeline for 2026 up in the air and a legitimate question about how the Colts can attack the most important position in sports down two first-round picks, ESPN's Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter weighed in on Jones' future, noting that he believes a reunion in Indianapolis is more likely than pursuing a free agent to be like Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis.

“I think they are banking on Daniel Jones being back, and I think they’ll resign him, and I do think he’ll be ready for the start of the season,” Schefter noted. “And if that’s the case, then the Colts don’t need to sign Malik Willis.”

Had Jones and the Colts agreed to a new contract back in Week 2 following a 316-yard performance against the eventual top-seeded Denver Broncos, the number would have likely stretched into nine figures, with Baker Mayfield's $100 million deal the bare minimum for that level of production. But now? After struggling down the stretch with a major injury? Indiana Jones may again have to settle for another one-year, prove-it deal that forces him to show he can still be that level of performer before the real money comes in the future.