The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics kicked off Friday with the Opening Ceremony in France as superstar athletes including A'ja Wilson and Coco Gauff began preparing for one of the most exciting times of their lives.

An incredible scene from Paris featured Gauff, the Team USA flagbearer along with LeBron James, and A'ja Wilson, the women's basketball superstar who will bring the United States' growing love for women's basketball to the biggest international stage.

The Gauff-Wilson meetup coincided with the women's team's post-WNBA All-Star Game prep work for the Olympics. Team USA's “necessity player” was revealed by NBA analyst Brian Windhorst, and it wasn't LeBron James.

Wilson and Gauff's beautiful embrace is going viral, and for all the right reasons in Paris, France.

Gauff, Wilson's meetup shown on video

Gauff and Wilson met up prior to Friday's Olympic ceremony while wearing their Team USA blazers. While each athlete has plenty of adoring fans, they each took turns playing that same role as they spotted each other on the concourse.

Gauff said “I love you so much” to the WNBA star, adding that she is “so inspirational” prior to their embrace and photo-op.

Coco Gauff is the second most favored tennis player to win gold this summer behind Iga Swiatek of Poland heading into her first match on Sunday against Australian opponent Ajla Tomljanovic.

Meanwhile, the USA women's basketball team led by Wilson and coach Cheryl Reeve is favored by 19.5 points in their Olympics opener vs. Japan on Monday at 11:15 a.m.

Wilson, Gauff's impact for Team USA

Both Coco Gauff and A'ja Wilson headline a new generation of women's athletic stars who have taken the torch from longtime favorites like Candace Parker, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Lisa Leslie and so many others.

Coco Gauff isn't quite a household name yet but she could be by the time the 2024 Olympic games are finished. Wilson's Las Vegas Aces won the WNBA title last season and have a real chance to do it again with Coach Cheryl Reeve's team.

For now, Wilson is focused on leading Team USA to the championship in Paris. The USA women's basketball team is listed at -2400 odds to win the whole thing, far and away the best odds in the Olympics which should make for incredible theater as the world begins to acquaint itself with one of Team USA's most star-studded rosters in recent memory.