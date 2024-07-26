In a big story regarding the Miami Dolphins Friday, they have finally signed their star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a big contract extension worth $212.4 million lasting four years. Tagovailoa's close teammate in dynamic wide receiver Tyreek Hill would react to the news via his X, formerly Twitter, account with just one emoji.



Hill had arguably the best season in his entire career with Tagovailoa throwing the ball as he caught 119 passes for 1,799 yards to go along with 13 touchdowns. As for the University of Alabama product, he led the league in passing with 4,624 yards to go with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, showing how electric their on-field relationship has been with the Dolphins.

While Tagovailoa and Miami finally put pen to paper on a contract, Hill is also seeking a new contract where it is restructured to make him one of the highest paid wide receivers in the game. The former Kansas City Chiefs pass-catcher initially signed a four-year, $150 million contract when he was traded to the Dolphins which put his average annual value at $30 million, but now he is probably seeking closer to Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson who is at $35 million from a new contract signed last month.

Hill has one request to not be traded from Dolphins amidst negotiations

There is an impression that an agreement will get made as Hill wants to stay in Miami as he even said to the media Tuesday that he requests from his agent Drew Rosenhaus to not get traded again according to Safid Deen.

“I don’t know. To be honest, I have no idea. Obviously I let Drew (Rosenhaus) and the team handle that situation. And the only thing I told Drew [Rosenhaus] was, ‘Do not get me traded, bro. The last time you did this, you got me traded,'” Hill said Tuesday. “That’s been my only thing to him…I want to stay here in Miami, man. This is where family is now. Everybody loves it here, family loves it, wife loves it, kids love it…Obviously, I love playing for coach [Mike McDaniel], and my teammates are awesome. I wouldn’t want to leave, man.”

At any rate, the Dolphins are looking to build off their relatively impressive season where resulting from the exceptional performances from Tagovailoa and Hill, the team went 11-6 which put them second in the AFC East. Miami opens up next season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 8.