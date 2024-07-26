Winners of the last four Olympic Gold Medals, the buzz surrounding this version of Team USA is the real deal. In fact, this collection of superstar names on this roster could end up being the greatest team ever assembled on a basketball court. Yes, you read that correctly. Ladies and gentlemen, we are only days way from the festivities in Paris kicking off. Without further ado, let's take a look at our Olympics odds series, where our Team USA 2024 Olympics Total Points Leader prediction and pick will be revealed.

Over the years, the United States has made a firm impression on the world of basketball. Since the sport first became a part of the Summer Olympics way back in 1936, the Americans have managed to hear The Star-Spangled Banner more often than not. In fact, only four times has the USA not won the Gold Medal in basketball. All together, the United States have won a whopping 16 Gold Medals. Can the 2024 United States Basketball team find themselves in the history books next to infamous squads like the “Dream Team” of 1992 and the “Redeem Team” of 2008? Only time will tell. Until then, let's look at a trio of names that could end up being the top point scorers on Team USA.

Team USA 2024 Olympics Total Points Leader Prediction Odds

LeBron James: +320

Stephen Curry: +340

Anthony Edwards: ++440

Why LeBron James Will Score the Most Total Points

Folks, we may be witnessing history right before our very eyes. Most likely, this will be LeBron James' final Olympic run with Team USA. Throughout the years, James has been apart of some special teams. After making his Olympics debut in 2004 as a teenager, James went on to win the Gold in 2008 and 2012. Believe it or not.

During the USA's four exhibition matches prior to pool play commencing this weekend, it was quite clear that LeBron is the team's go-to guy in crunch time. Although he might not be the best scorer on this loaded roster, James is still an absolute force at the near age of 40 years old. At first glance, the Akron, Ohio native has made strides with his three-point shot over the past couple of seasons and still boasts the athleticism to throw down enthusiastic dunks with ease. Even more so, James' large frame and build allow him to get to the cup without much resistance from opposing defenders.

At the end of the day, James is one of the greatest basketball players to ever live. It would be more than fitting if he ended his Olympic career by scoring the most points out of any other American in these games.

Why Stephen Curry Will Score the Most Total Points

Finally teaming up with longtime foe LeBron James will be the greatest shooter to ever walk the face of the earth. Also known as Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors point guard will be participating in his first-ever Olympics. With 15 years of NBA service under his belt, it is truly hard to believe that this will be Curry's first taste at the international stage. Indeed, the only thing missing on Curry's decorated resume is an Olympic Gold Medal

Despite playing briefly for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup back in 2010 and 2014, Curry will be tasked with the phenomenal opportunity to pace the Americans in scoring. At 36 years of age, Curry is already the NBA's All-Time Three-Point makes leader and could adjust to the international FIBA rules rather nicely. Believe it or not, the FIBA three-point line is 19 inches shorter than the NBA line which could give the brilliant Curry even more opportunity to easily splash long-range shots in the tournament.

With his eyes as wide as a kid in a candy store as he participates in the Olympics for the first time, don't be surprised if Curry leaves a lasting impression over the next couple of weeks that will be remembered in basketball history forever.

Why Anthony Edwards Will Score the Most Total Points

After raising eyebrows by stating that he was the team's “number-one option” in an interview prior to the US embarking on exhibition play, it is safe to say that Ant-Man has already backed up his talk in a big way. As a matter of fact, Edwards averaged 13.0 PPG on 48% shooting from the field during the USA's five international tune-up matches. While it remains to be seen whether or not the Minnesota Timberwolves budding star will see his minutes decrease with the return of Kevin Durant to the lineup, it would be extremely unwise for head coach Steve Kerr to keep Edwards on the bench for an extended amount of time.

Not only does his playing style bring out shades of his “Airness” in Michael Jordan himself, but Edwards' swagger and willingness to have fun is exactly what this team needs heading into Paris. It appears that ANT could eventually end up becoming the next face of the NBA, and it certainly wouldn't hurt if he showcased his charismatic play to the rest of the world.

Final Team USA 2024 Olympics Total Points Leader Prediction

Without a doubt, Stephen Curry will give LeBron James a run for his money in the points department, but when the final curtain is lowered on this one-of-a-kind Team USA squad, it is hard to imagine that LeBron won't put the team on his back one final time.

Final Team USA 2024 Olympics Total Points Leader Prediction: LeBron James (+320)