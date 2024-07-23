Sometimes I wonder, what would an actual Alien encounter look like? And by that I mean, what would the worldwide reaction be if an extraterrestrial being revealed itself to the rest of us human beings? How long would this encounter remain the lead story on every news outlet around the globe? How would people around the world respond to it? Would it be everything we've spent years imagining? There's simply no way to accurately answer each of those hypothetical questions, but the best possible guess I could formulate factors in what it was like to observe the NBA arrival of San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.

Long before Victor Wembanyama made his NBA debut with the Spurs, he was already being treated as if he were an Alien. Some were skeptical about how he would fare in the best professional basketball league in the world, but everyone was enamored. And every step of the way, Wembanyama managed to exceed the hype, and lord knows that there has been plenty. He's been referred to as “an Alien” on multiple occasions by LeBron James, and wisely, neither Wembanyama himself or Nike have shied away from the extraterrestrial vibes.

Famously, the athletic apparel Goliath dropped an awesome advertisement for Wembanyama during the 2024 solar eclipse, and now, with the Olympics set to begin on Friday in Wemby's home country of France, Nike unveiled a prototype for their next signature sneaker for Wemby. To say they look like something that came from outer space would be an understatement.

Could Victor Wembanyama be the biggest star at the Summer Olympics?

If we were to take this question literally, then there's simply no way around it. Yes, the San Antonio Spurs phenom who rocks a size 20.5 sneaker and stands at 7'5″ will be the biggest star. But that's not what we're getting at here. What we should actually be considering is whether Victor Wembanyama will emerge from the Summer Olympics in Paris as one of the most recognizable figures in the world of sports.

Much of this likely depends on how long the French National Team can stick around in the men's basketball tournament. Assuming they can repeat their success from the 2020 Summer Olympics, where they came away with the Silver Medal for the third time, it would give Wembanyama a full two weeks to capture the imagination of viewers. But let's take it a step further… what happens if Victor Wembanyama is the catalyst of a Gold Medal run that includes a victory over the United States?

It used to be that the idea of the United States men's basketball team losing at the Olympics was considered as likely as an actual Alien sighting. However, we've seen the rest of the world catch up to Team USA, and we've seen an Alien on the hardwood too. So who the hell knows what's going to happen in Paris.