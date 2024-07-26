The Cincinnati Bengals are a dark horse potential championship winning team in the AFC North now that Joe Burrow is back and healthy.

On Friday, the Bengals signed an NFL journeyman who boasts plenty of natural talent dating back to his college days at Iowa State and beyond, according to a report from longtime NFL scribe Adam Schefter.

The news was broken during a time when the Bengals' two biggest training camp battles were unveiled. Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals' star wideout, missed his second straight practice as fears began to grow.

The Bengals' new signing, Hakeem Butler, is a huge target at 6-foot-5 who will hope to revive his career in the Queen City with Burrow, Chase and company.

Butler added to Cincinnati Bengals roster

Hakeem Butler had 60 catches for 1,3018 yards with the Cyclones in Ames, Iowa, which seemed to predict future success for the massive wideout.

His NFL career has not turned out the way many fans had hoped. Butler has played in just two NFL games, both in 2020 with the Philadelphia Eagles. He's been in several NFL training camps including the Pittsburgh Steelers last season but things have not panned out.

Butler's USFL odyssey with St. Louis

Butler has played for the USFL's St. Louis Battlehawks the last two seasons, racking up over 1,200 yards and nearly 100 catches. He's shown great promise as a red zone target with 13 total touchdowns for St. Louis.

While the Butler signing is not likely to move the dial too far considering the Chase situation currently unfolding in Cincinnati, it could be sign as a genius move a year or two down the line.

Butler has the size to be utilized well by Burrow and Zac Taylor's offense in the red zone. He is a big body with plenty of pass catching abilities, and he could surprise this fall with the Bengals.